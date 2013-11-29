Aquaforest Launches PDF Toolkit

Helpful Product Offers a Range of Technical Features for Working with PDF Format

Aquaforest™, a software company based in Aylesbury, has launched a brand new product that will provide a number of helpful solutions for PDF users. The Aquaforest PDF Toolkit has a .NET SDK as well as a set of command line tools that are designed to manipulate PDF files in useful and practical ways. This helpful product has a number of technical features that will make it very beneficial when working with the PDF format.

The features of the product include the ability to split PDFs, merge PDFs, extract text, read and set security, convert text to PDF and convert images to PDFs. It can also be used to manipulate metadata and watermarks as well as to attach files to PDF pages. The software is supported by several of the most common operating systems, including Windows 2003 and 2008, Windows XP, Windows Vista and Windows 7. Making these important tasks simple and easy to do with the click of a button means that working with PDFs will be more straightforward and efficient.

Tools for PDF – Versatile Electronic Paper

PDF is a commonly used format in a number of different industries, for several reasons. A PDF file can be opened with a range of different operating systems and it does not require the viewer to have any particular fonts installed on their computer. This means that no matter who is viewing the file, all of the fonts and formatting will look the same.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Also, there is no way of altering a PDF without leaving a recorded trace of your actions. This makes PDFs suitable for use in legal proceedings and other such important situations. These are just a couple of the characteristics that make PDF such a widely used format.

If a PDF is the equivalent of an electronic piece of paper, then the tools within this PDF toolkit by Aquaforest are like staplers, hole-punches and X-ray glasses. These tools allow will allow the user to do a number of useful and helpful tasks with their PDF documents.

Licensing Options

There are two different options when it comes to licensing this toolkit. The first option is the Standard Developer license, which allows one developer to use the toolkit and distribute the applications among several machines in a single organisation.

The second is for an OEM Developer, which allows the developer to use the toolkit as well as distribute applications to other organisations. The Standard Developer option is available for £345 and the OEM Developer option is £695. There are also other licensing options available, upon discussion with Aquaforest. A trial is also available to download for both 32 bit and 64 bit versions of Windows.

About Aquaforest™

Aquaforest™ is a UK company that was established back in 2001 in order to provide high quality Sharepoint, OCR and PDF solutions for a number of clients all over the world. There are thousands of organisations in many different industries who use Aquaforest solutions in order to simplify their work tasks and manipulate documents, ultimately increasing their profit thanks to improved workflow and efficiency.

The team is dedicated to creating high quality products as well as offering outstanding customer service and support. They also offer a free advice service, offering help with document conversion, processing projects and other tasks. They also offer a 12 month maintenance cover on all of their software products.

For more information, contact Aquaforest™ at Kingfisher Exchange, Walton Street, Aylesbury BUCKS HP21 7AY, United Kingdom or email at support(at)aquaforest(dot)com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11380184.htm