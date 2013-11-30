Athento Releases Its New Infographic: "The Universe of File-Sync and File-Sharing"

Athento, the smart capture and document management software, has released a new infographic on its website (http://www.athento.com) that describes how information workers use apps like Google Drive, Box or Dropbox. (Source: Yerbabuena Software)

Last August, the creative team behind Athento launched a study about how information workers use these types of applications. To do this, a short questionnaire were used and distributed through social networks and the company’s blogs in Spanish and English. The company is now releasing those results in the format of an infographic which aims to explain the universe of these applications, and what information workers think of them.

Some of the results of the study include the fact that 95% of workers surveyed use file-sync and file-sharing for work documents. The main reason behind the success of these programs, 87.18% of respondents say, is that it allows users to access their documents from any device.

Another point brought up in the infographic is the way users see this type of application related to Enterprise Content Management systems, the market in which Athento is being developed. In the questionnaire used in the study, users were asked if, in the case of obtaining an ECM, they would still continue to use the system (or not). Some 64.1% of users said that, even if they did have an ECM system, they would still continue to use these applications.

For Athento, the aim of conducting studies like this one is to place a specific value on these applications, as well as on the needs that users have when working with them. “Although Athento is a Smart Document Management application and our product fits into the ECM market, it’s important for us to understand how users work and to make their work easier, whatever tool they use when they work with documents. That’s the reason why, for some time now, we’ve been working on integrating Athento with other applications, such as Dropbox, or providing Athento services, such as automatic tagging, in Box.net," says Jose Luis de la Rosa, CEO of Yerbabuena Software Inc.

The infographic can be downloaded for free from the Athento web site.

