Atlas System Inc., Sponsors Aidmatrix Digital Ball Conference in Dallas, Texas

Atlas Systems Inc. a leader in software solutions and IT services is proud to announce the Megabyte Sponsorship of the annual Aid matrix Digital Ball conference to be held in Dallas, Texas on November 2nd 2013.

Atlas Systems Inc., a leader in software solutions and IT services, is proud to announce the Megabyte Sponsorship of the annual Aid matrix Digital Ball conference to be held in Dallas, Texas on November 2nd 2013.

This event hosted by Aidmatrix, raises essential funds to support humanitarian relief efforts around the globe.

For more information on Aidmatrix visit http://www.dfwdigitalball.com/.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Atlas Systems sponsors and supports Aidmatrix in celebrating the spirit of philanthropy in the technology community and emphasize the impact of technology on the nonprofit organizations. Given Atlas System’s deep admiration for technology and contribution to corporate social responsibility, participating in this event is a natural extension of our fundamental beliefs. Atlas believes in providing world class solutions to its customers and this event enables to reach out to many industry leaders to understand current industry issues, business challenges, and to collectively work to help empower nonprofits through our innovative technology solutions.

We look forward joining other technology innovators and thought leaders this fall at Dallas, Texas.

About Atlas: Atlas Systems Inc. is a leading technology innovator, offering software and service solutions to global and mid-market companies in a range of different industries, including automotive, finance, healthcare, insurance, publishing and telecommunications. We provide proprietary products like Comply-HealthR, PRIMER, and ComplyScoreTM, as well as professional services in areas like Infrastructure/Database Management, Application Management and Development, Test Automation, and Business intelligence. Our goal is to deliver serious and competitively priced products and services to our clients that add business value and that will have positive impact on their business.

Visit Atlas Systems on: http://www.atlassystems.com/.

Media Contacts:

pr(at)atlassystems(dot)com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/10/prweb11267727.htm