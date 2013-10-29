Avery's Pet Styling Salon and Boutique Joined the Fight Against Cancer

Avery's Pet Styling Salon and Boutique sponsored the Annual Fox Chase Cancer Center’s “Paws for the Cause” dog walk fundraiser for cancer research.

Avery’s Mobile Pet Spa is dedicated to taking a big bite out of Cancer. On Sunday, October 20th the mobile pet spa grooming team showed their bite was as big as their bark when they joined hundreds of dogs and their owners in Northeast Philadelphia at Fox Chase Cancer Center for its Annual “Paws for the Cause” dog walk and fair.

The decision to support this year’s “Paws for the Cause” event was simple. “We had to do something. Cancer is not an insular disease, when you look around you notice how much it touches everyone--and too many of our families have been affected by cancer, including my own,” said Founder and CEO of Avery’s Pet Styling Salon and Boutique Taria Avery.

The family-friendly dog walk presented the perfect opportunity for Avery’s Groom Team to lend its support in the fight. “Paws for the Cause” has been an annual event at Fox Chase for 14 years and since its debut the fundraiser has raised over $190,000 to support cancer research. It proved to be an action-packed morning filled with family fun including a four-legged Halloween costume contest, face painting for children, raffle giveaways, and plenty of hot chocolate and food for all to enjoy. Avery's Mobile Pet Spa's Lead Groomer, Desiree King shared, "This was our first time sponsoring and participating in the 'Paws for the Cause' dog walk, and it was awesome! Everywhere you turned there was a smiling face that morning, especially on the dogs."

In addition to sponsoring the event, Avery’s Groom Team provided free pet spa aromatherapy massages to help revitalize the dogs that joined in on the walk. Picture highlights from the event can be viewed at Avery’s Mobile Pet Spa’s facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/AverysPetStyle). Donating to the Fox Chase Cancer Center allows researchers to initiate new programs, support compassionate care for patients, and provide important outreach services to those in need. For more information on donating please visit Fox Chase Cancer Center (http://www.fccc.edu/helpingFoxChase/index.html).

Avery mentioned, “The fun doesn’t end with the Paws for the Cause. We will continue to stand with families in the fight against cancer. Supporting families, is at the core of who we are.”

About Avery's Pet Styling Salon & Boutique:

Avery's Pet Styling Salon & Boutique is a multi-award winning mobile grooming salon for dogs and cats servicing the Greater Philadelphia metro area region and southern New Jersey. Avery's pet groomers and stylists are prepared to pamper dogs and cats of every breed with high quality eco-friendly spa treatments and a keen eye on the fur-kid's health. Avery's Pet Styling Salon and Boutique is for pet parents who want to rely on professionals to simplify their pet care decisions and while enhancing their modern lifestyle. Each fur-kid receives special individualized attention from Avery's team of Certified Professional Pet Groomers and Stylists. Avery's salon was named "Best Mobile Dog and Cat Groomer" in the region in 2011 by Philadelphia Magazine, and recently earned the prestigious 2012 Angie’s Super Service Award for the third consecutive year.

