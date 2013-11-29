Aviation Accountable Manager & Post Holder Training in UAE

Sofema Aviation Services launches in Dubai, UAE an intensive program of Post Holder Training offering Accountable Manager and Post Holders an intensive Regulatory Training Program covering key post holder positions.

An intensive Program of GCAA and EASA Compliant regulatory training courses for Aviation Accountable Managers and Post Holder:

Accountable Manager

Flight Operations Post Holder

Ground Operations Post Holder

Maintenance Post Holder

CAMO Post Holder

Running from 26th Jan 2014 to 5th February 2014, the program offers Senior Decision makers Executives and Post Holders the opportunity to fully acquaint with both GCAA & EASA regulations.

The Program Consists of five individual short courses, delivered in a confidential environment by an industry professional with over 40 years Commercial Aviation experience.

Flight Operations Post Holder Regulatory Obligations 2 Days, Dubai UAE

Sunday, Jan 26, 2014 – Monday Jan 27, 2014 - 595 Euro

Flight Operations is one of cornerstones of an effective operation, with the Post Holder having significant responsibility for both Quality Control and Safety within the Operations environment.

This course considers in detail the Role and Responsibilities of The Flight Operations Post holder to ensure compliance with both GCAA & EASA regulations. The course is highly participative, and promotes industry best practices as standard. The course fully addresses the obligations placed on the Flight Operations Post Holder in respect of regulatory compliance.

Accountable Manager Regulatory Obligations - 1 Day, Dubai, UAE

Tuesday, Jan 28, 2014 - 325 Euro

This in depth course provides a detailed practical training in management obligations and methodologies to ensure a fully compliant, effective and efficient organization. The course is highly participative, and promotes industry best practices as standard.

It is aimed at persons who have the specific obligations regarding the accountability for the organization to meet its obligations in respect of Safety, Quality, Regulatory Compliance and Financial well being. Including AOC, 145 and other Approved Organizations.

Maintenance Post Holder - 2 Days, Dubai, UAE Wednesday, Jan 29, 2014 - Thursday, Jan 30, 2014 - 595 Euro

The Maintenance Post Holder is directly responsible for Quality Control together with the effectiveness of the Safety Management System. Additionally the Post holder Maintenance is responsible for a wide range of safety critical processes. This in depth course provides a detailed practical training in management obligations and methodologies to ensure an effective and efficient maintenance organization. The course is highly participative, and promotes industry best practices as standard.

Ground Operations Post Holder - 2 Days, Dubai, UAE Sunday, Feb 02, 2014 - Monday, Feb 03, 2014 - 595 Euro

The role of Ground Operations Post Holder is a serious and demanding role and needs to satisfy the Regulator via the EASA Form 4 process that the applicant has both appropriate background experience and competencies to support the role. This course considers in detail the Role and Responsibilities of The Ground Operations Post holder to ensure compliance with EASA regulations. Typical responsibilities include ensuring the company's compliance with EASA regulations and adherence to company required procedures. The Ground Operations Post holder is also responsible for Quality Control the management of Staff Competence and the effectiveness of the Safety Management System in the Ground Operations environment.

Continuing Airworthiness Manager (CAM) Post Holder - 2 Days, Dubai, UAE Tuesday, Feb 04, 2014 - Wednesday, Feb 05, 2014 - 595 Euro

The ultimate responsibility for maintenance compliance rests with the Continuous Airworthiness Manager CAM. In additional the CAM needs to satisfy the Regulator via the EASA Form 4 process that the applicant has both appropriate background experience and competencies to support the role. This course considers in detail the Role and Responsibilities of Continuing Airworthiness Manager. Typical responsibilities include ensuring the company's compliance with the approved maintenance program EASA regulations and adherence to company required procedures.

Who are Sofema Aviation Services?

Based in Sofia Bulgaria, Sofema Aviation Services is a professional, airline, MRO and ground operations, support, aviation consulting and training company with UK Qualified Trainers. Benefiting from a broad industry experience, the primary focus is on Quality. Continually growing Sofema offers cost effective solutions for regulatory training and operator and MRO Support Services. This year marked the company’s 5th anniversary and the addition of more staff to the growing team.

What do delegates say about Sofema Aviation Services Training?



"The Instructor graphically explains inter connections, ads best practices in the discussions, outlines flaws in our current system."

"Very experienced trainer and very professional approach."

"Very helpful course! The instructor presented very good examples, he is an excellent speaker. He has huge background experience and knowledge."

"All the aspects of the course were very useful and it will be very helpful in practice."

For Additional details please visit http://www.sassofia.com or email office(at)sassofia(dot)com.

