BikerKiss.com Reveals New Upgrade to Site

BikerKiss.com has announced that it will be upgrading the site and implementing a new version of the popular online dating site for motorcycle enthusiasts. People who dislike change will be happy to know that many of the old, favorite features will still be available, in addition to many helpful new features.

The new updated site will have a simpler, cleaner layout and will be available to the public in December. Bold titles make the page clear and easy to read. After BikerKiss.com changes to the new version, some of the old popular feature will still be on the site, such as the Biker Videos, Biker Tattoo Show, Biker Fashion Show, Motorcycle Show and others. Members can find these popular features in the field titled “Unique Features.”

Three additional new features will be added in the new version. One new feature is called “Viewed Me.” In this feature, members will be able to see who has viewed their personal profile recently. This new feature will be a good way for members to know who is interested in them, and hopefully increase interaction among members. If members can see who looked at their profile, it may cause them to contact the person who viewed them.

Another new feature is called “You Might Like.” This feature will automatically help members find who they may be compatible with, according to the requirements they have indicated in “About My Match.” The last new feature is called “Latest Activities.” This feature will show members which members have been active on BikerKiss.com lately. Members can see any new statuses and pictures that other members update. The stories and emotions posted in this section may lead to a true love story. BikerKiss.com expects that members will share their feelings, life and points of view actively and positively, leading to members getting to know each other better.

The new version of BikerKiss.com will be unveiled in December and will include many new features that are designed to increase interaction between members. Many of the old, favorite features will also remain on the site so members can still enjoy them.

