Biomass Power Market for US, UK and China 2025 Forecasts in New Research Reports at RnRMarketResearch.com

The report provides in depth analysis on global renewable power market and global biomass power market with forecasts up to 2025. The report analyzes the power market scenario in the US, UK and China (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2025. The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2025. The report highlights installed capacity, power generation, installed capacity share by major states, biopower market segmentation based on feedstock, and number of homes powered during 2001-2025 in the US, UK and China biomass power market. The research analyzes deals, investment trends and levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for biomass power in the US, UK and China during 2012-2025. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to biomass market development is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Scope

The report analyses global renewable power market, global biomass power market, the US, UK and China power market, the US, UK and China renewable power market and the US, UK and China biomass power market. The scope of the research includes:



A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

Historical period is during 2001-2012 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2013-2025.

An overview on global renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.

Renewable power sources include wind (includes both onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic (PV), concentrated solar power (CSP), small hydropower (SHP), biomass, biogas and geothermal.

Detailed overview on the global biomass power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity split by region in 2012, installed capacity split by major biomass power countries in 2012, investment trends (2012-2025), feedstock analysis (2012-2017) and detailed cost analysis which includes LCOE comparison among major countries.

Power market scenario in the US, UK and China and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) with forecasts up to 2025.

An overview on the US, UK and China renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2001-2025), generation trends(2001-2025) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2012.

Detailed overview of the US, UK and China biomass power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity share by key states in 2012, investment trends (2012-2025), number of homes powered (2001-2025), biopower market segmentation based on feedstock (2012-2017) and LCOE for biomass power during 2012-2025.

Deal analysis of the US, UK and China biopower market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of renewable power sources in general and biopower in particular.

Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

