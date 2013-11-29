Bop Design Reflects on Top Marketing Apps to Be Thankful for

Apps cover ease in project management, design, copywriting, and personal development.

In March, the Wall Street Journal reported on average mobile app usage in the United States – reporting that smartphone users focus on eight apps at a time and spend an average of two hours per day using mobile apps.

“As the global app industry grows to $50 billion in revenue by 2015, designing a useful and valuable app today is more difficult than ever,” says Jeremy Durant, business principal of Bop Design, an Orange County web design agency. “As we prepare for the hectic holiday season, we reflected on mobile, desktop, and web apps that make our jobs as marketers a little easier.”

The following apps cover aspects of marketing and graphic design, as well as useful tools for personal development and job hunting.

Evernote (desktop and mobile)

Evernote’s ability to build simple to-do lists, manage daily workflow, and schedule reminders are common standards in an organizational app. What makes Evernote a favorite among Bop Design is the seamless integration between mobile, desktop, and website, meaning 24/7 synchronization for users to avoid confusion and double booking.

Adobe Kuler (web)

“Sometimes clients come to our design team with an established brand color palette. Sometimes they come in with their CEO’s blazer and ask us to match it. This is when Kuler comes in handy,” says Kara Jensen, creative principal of Bop Design. Kuler features a simple color wheel tool to help brainstorm and take the guesswork out of graphic design. Another bonus is the “Create from Image” option, allowing designers to upload existing images to auto-generate the color codes.

TextWrangler (desktop)

“Internally and externally, marketers deal with a lot of document sharing,” says Durant. While individuals have their own formatting preferences when dealing with various programs such as Microsoft Office, WordPress, Salesforce, and more, formatting to fit each database can become a time suck. TextWrangler helps shorten that time with easy tools such as search and replace, corrupted Word document repairs, and paragraph formatting.

Hootsuite (mobile and web)

Now at five years old, Hootsuite is a critical tool for any business using social media as a top marketing strategy. The ability to manage multiple social profiles across Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn as well as assign different teammates social profiles to manage makes it a management tool. “Our team’s favorite aspect of Hootsuite though is the ability to schedule tweets in advance and bulk upload drafted content,” says Jensen.

Indeed (mobile and web)

“Good companies are always looking to recruit new talent,” says Durant. Indeed collects posts across multiple job hosting sites and compiles them into a Craigslist-style, scan-able list. Indeed also saves job keywords and narrows results by location, so users can return to the app regularly and not re-input search terms.

