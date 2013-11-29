C4L Chairman Matt Hawkins wins Entrepreneur of the Year at Dorset Business Awards

Matt Hawkins, Chairman and Founder of C4L, the specialist provider of Cloud, Colocation, Connectivity and Communications, was the proud recipient of the ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ award Sponsored by Bournemouth University at the 2013 Dorset Business Awards.

The Dorset Business Awards, hosted on Thursday 28th November at The Lighthouse, Poole, was a night to remember. From the champagne arrival and fabulous three-course dinner to the glamorous stage and ‘Dynamic Dorset’ themed entertainment, the ceremony was spectacular. Presenter and reporter for BBC South Laura Trant introduced the awards.

Now in its eighth year running, Dorset Business Award organisers Dorset Chamber of Commerce & Industry were thrilled that a record number of companies entered the 2013 Awards. Entries were received from companies around the county highlighting the prestige these awards hold. For C4L’s Chairman Matt Hawkins to be announced the winner of the ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ category, sponsored by Bournemouth University, puts him on a platform that elevates outstanding organisations, furthering his fantastic reputation and instilling trust in his future-proofed business, C4L.

Matt Hawkins of C4L said: “I am over the moon to have received the Dorset Business Award for Entrepreneur of the year. This recognition makes all the years of hard work even more worthwhile as well as being a real morale booster for the future.”

Matt is incredibly proud to promote success in Dorset and is an Entrepreneur in Residence at the Executive Business Centre, involving himself in the advice scheme as well as committing to preferential rates for start-up businesses. Matt is also regularly involved with Dorset Chamber and Business South events along the South Coast, so to be awarded Entrepreneur of the Year solidifies his status in Dorset as the true epitome of an entrepreneur.

The attendance of the C4L staff at the event and those watching the social media feeds anxiously throughout the evening shows the true culture of C4L as a working environment, all the staff could not be prouder of him and the C4L table was definitely the loudest on the night!

About C4L

C4L is a leading data centre colocation and connectivity solutions provider, with access to over 100 UK data centres and more than 300 globally. C4L offer a range of services including colocation, connectivity, cloud and communications. With their own data centre located on the South West coast and a fully privately owned, high-capacity, 1-100Gb capable fibre-optic network, utilising equipment from leading technology vendors such as Juniper, Extreme and Cisco. This network called coreTX, links multiple data centres across the UK using a diverse fibre optic backbone and DWDM technology to provide very high performance.

C4L clients include government agencies, FTSE 250 companies, international financial institutions, system integrators, top 100 VARs, resellers and many of the UK's network carriers. Our entire business is committed to customer satisfaction and quality of service and we have achieved certifications such as ISO9001 & 27001 to demonstrate this. C4L was the 2012 winner of HSBC's South West Business Thinking initiative, and has been ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 and Fast 500 EMEA, as well as the Sunday Times Microsoft Tech Track 100.

For more information visit http://www.C4L.co.uk/pr, or Tel: Jade Yarham +44 (0)8000 470 481 Ext 736.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11380238.htm