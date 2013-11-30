CaesarTrade Announces New Attractive Liquidity Services, Reports ForexMinute

In an announcement CaesarTrade said that it offers many of the Liquidity services that traders are interested in now; some of them are Straight-Through-Processing, No Dealing Desk, and Electronic Communications Network.

In an announcement CaesarTrade said that it offers many of the Liquidity services that traders are interested in now; some of them are Straight-Through-Processing, No Dealing Desk, and Electronic Communications Network. Thus, providing comprehensive options, CaesarTrade is one of the most preferred trading partners for traders.

A reviewer at ForexMinute says that apart from liquidity services, CaesarTrade also brings high-end trading platforms like MT4, a powerful yet easy to use platform with a global base of users. This trading platform has a strong online community where traders can find an answer to all of their trading needs and trade competitively.

The reviewer is of opinion that MT4 is so popular that it continues to outshine the MT5 which has still not able to mark its presence and stands nowhere. He admits that the creators of MT4 have worked hard in centralizing MT4 and its add-ons so that traders now have one source for all of their trading needs.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Comprehensive Choices for Traders

CaesarTrade has paid attention to the requirements from traders of all sorts with its trading platforms that are web compatible, mobile compatible as well as tablet compatible. Thus, this brokerage firm is all about convenience and comfort for traders.

Now traders can trade on the web, mobile, tablet, etc. opening a trading account with CaesarTrade. One of the best options for traders is, ‘Sirix platform’ which can be used by traders to place trades on the internet, on mobile, or on tablet in real-time with no delays.

About ForexMinute.com

ForexMinute, the world’s leading Forex news and views portal, has become a one-stop solution provider for Forex traders and brokers as well as Bitcoins news. It provides all the required tools to individuals to become a professional Forex trader. Also, it helps Forex brokers provide high-end user-friendly trading experience to traders with an array of resources e.g. financial news by the minute, fundamental analysis, technical analysis, Forex tools and others.

For more information, visit http://www.forexminute.com or call +1 800 758 5780.

You can have the ForexMinute newsletter delivered to you each trading day. Simply sign up today. You will be kept up to date on the latest market action. It’s free and simple -http://www.forexminute.com/newsletter.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/11/prweb11368932.htm