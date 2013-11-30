Canadian Online Printer Distributer 123inkcartridges.ca Releases New Product List Which Includes Epson T060 New Compatible Value Pack

The Canadian based company, 123inkcartridges.ca has constantly been adding products to their inventory to ensure that it is always up to date. The company just announced that Epson T060 New Compatible Value Pack is one of the many products recently added.

Recently, 123inkcartridges.ca made more expansions to their inventory of products. They just added many value packs and among the new products is Epson T060 New Compatible Value Pack. This product that comprises T060120BK/T060220C/T060320M/T060420Y or four different colours: Black/Cyan/Magenta/Yellow, this product that is sold in new compatible condition and has a shelf life of 2 years. Each ink cartridge yields 450 pages, which easily meets the printing requirements and demands of customers.

The Canadian based company has been making numerous expansions to its list of available products. Epson T060 New Compatible Value Pack is one of the latest series that has been made available through the company. This product can be purchased at http://www.123inkcartridges.ca/epson-ink-cartridge/T060_Value_Pack.html.

The price varies from $39.50 for a single set to $38 for a quantity of 3-5 to $37 for 6-9 pieces. The best deal on Epson T060 New Compatible Value Pack is available when more than 10 pieces are bought, at a price of $10.09 each, which offer incredible savings.

123inkcartridges.ca is increasing their product lines in order to keep up with the latest printing needs of their customers. This is one of the many new Epson printer products the company is making available to consumers through their site in response to customer requirements. Epson T060 New Compatible Value Pack as well as other ink and toner cartridges are covered by one year guarantee along with free return.

The full line of products can be viewed on the company’s main website http://www.123inkcartridges.ca where customers can find a wide variety of reasonably priced printer and computer related products. The company’s remanufactured or compatible inkjet and laser cartridges contain at least as much ink or toner as original manufacturer products.

The company’s customer service personnel also offer assistance for finding the items that are needed, filling out an order form, and they can also answer any questions that customers have.

About 123inkcartridges.ca

The company is a Canadian based company which began with the business goal of offering high quality printer supplies to consumers at reasonable and affordable prices. They quickly grew to be one of the leading online suppliers of printer ink and toner cartridges. Soon after their rapid start they began also distributing computer accessories and have continued to grow until they now catalogue over 10,000 products. The full line of products can viewed at http://www.123inkcartridges.ca Consumers will find that they continue to offer only high quality products at prices they can afford.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/11/prweb11379505.htm