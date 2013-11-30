Catholic Education Arizona releases 1-2-3 Guide to Simplify Tax Credits for Giving to Schools and Charities

Catholic Education Arizona has updated its guide to Arizona's different tax credits.

Catholic Education Arizona released today its new 1-2-3 Guide to Arizona Tax Credits, available for free by downloading online at TakeTheCredit.org. The Guide explains and simplifies what a tax credit is and how tax credits benefit taxpayers and the community, particularly Catholic schools and Catholic charitable organizations such as St. Vincent de Paul, Catholic Charities and Foundation for Senior Living.

“It’s time to start thinking about ourselves as ‘stewards’ of our tax dollars,” said Paul S. Mulligan, President and C.E.O of Catholic Education Arizona. “If we choose to become informed Catholic taxpayers, we can then make a conscious, faith-based decision about redirecting our tax liability—the money we normally pay to the State—to causes that help advance the mission of the Church in education and service to people in need.”

The state’s largest provider of need-based funds to students attending K-12 Diocese of Phoenix Catholic schools, Catholic Education Arizona has paid-out $124 million in tax credit funded awards since 1998 to low-income families that desire, but cannot otherwise afford, a Catholic education for their children. Nearly half of all enrolled diocesan Catholic school students qualify for and receive financial assistance from Catholic Education Arizona.

The funds for students are collected from taxpayers that elect to take the Private Education Tax Credit in lieu of paying taxes to the State. The 2013 tax credit limits have increased to $1,031 (single filers) and $2,062 (married filing jointly). The deadline for the 2013 Private Education Tax Credit is April 15, 2014, however taxpayers that give by December 31, 2013 will receive also receive a 2013 Federal Tax Deduction for their gift.

Related Catholic organizations like St. Vincent de Paul, Catholic Charities and Foundation for Senior Living are involved in running food kitchens, helping evicted families, providing counseling for pregnancy and adoption, working with the homeless and with refugees, and offering affordable housing, home healthcare, adult foster care and services for the elderly. These charities raise monies from the Charitable Tax Credit, which offers maximum credits of $400 (married) and $200 (single). The deadline for taking the 2013 Charitable Tax Credit is December 31, 2013. Donors will also be able to claim a 2013 Federal Tax Deduction for giving to these 501(c)(3).

