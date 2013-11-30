Celebrating Family Caregivers Launches Website

Celebrating Family Caregivers Launches New Website

Family caregivers are an integral part of eldercare today, and a very informative website that has just been launched will provide those caregivers with insight into the responsibilities that go along with taking care of elderly loved ones.

The website speaks of the National Caregiver Support Program, which was initiated in 2000 for the purpose of helping family caregivers to better handle the responsibilities that go along with providing care and support to loved ones who are in need of assistance. Caregivers within the family are taking on quite a task in looking after other members of the family who can no longer perform all of the day-to-day activities that are a part of life.

Visitors to the site can learn more about the valuable resources that are available to help with eldercare. When family members look after older loved ones, there is no monetary compensation for the services that are performed on a daily basis. Caregivers will also need to be relieved on occasion as caregiving duties can be very draining when performed over a period of time.

The National Caregiver Support Program offers respite care to allow caregivers time off from eldercare duties. The program will provide awareness to family caregivers regarding the responsibilities of taking care of elderly loved ones and how best to perform the necessary duties. Counseling is available through the program, as are training services that will be very beneficial to both caregivers and those who are in need of assistance.

The newly launched website provides information about 24Hr HomeCare, an agency offering highly qualified caregivers for occasions when family caregivers need time off to perform other activities and just recharge. Professional caregivers are invaluable at times when family members may not be available or able to look after loved ones due to other responsibilities.

The need for eldercare is more prevalent now than ever before as elder Americans are living longer due to new advances in medical technology. Family members looking after older loved ones are a very valuable part of eldercare, but there will be times when professional caregivers will be needed. It is good to know that there are resources available to family members who require assistance in looking after elder loved ones.

The family caregivers website will provide insight, information and hope for those who are faced with the responsibilities of taking care of loved ones in need of assistance.

