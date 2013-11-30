Certified Timepieces Offers the 'Men's Rolex Black Mother of Pearl Diamond Dial Diamond Bezel White Gold Day Date President' at a Very Affordable Rate

It is not everyday that online shoppers are treated to pre-owned Rolex watches that are affordably priced, and Certified Timepieces is doing just that.

With used Rolex watches such as the Rolex Datejust and Rolex Presidential on sale, Certified Timepieces is pleased to announce that their ongoing sale gives buyers the chance to own some of the best watches in the world at a fraction of what they would normally cost.

1. Good Warranty

Certified Timepieces offers a stellar one-year warranty on all their watches. This warranty covers everything from irregular wear and tear, to overall functionality. In the unlikely event that the Rolex watch stops functioning, buyers are welcome to ship it back to the company’s logistics facility to either fix or exchange. Not only will the company fix or exchange the watch at no extra cost, even the shipping fee will be covered by them. Buyers are not expected to fork out any money, making this warranty one of the best in the industry.

2. Good Return & Refund Policy

It is important for an online retailer to implement a flexible return and refund policy. Certified Timepieces respects this general rule of thumb and offers an excellent return and refund policy to its clients. If the Rolex watch that the buyer received is not as described or pictured, the company will gladly offer the client a full refund. Buyers need to keep in mind that Certified Timepieces will not offer a refund or exchange if the watch has been worn or meddled with. Examples include scratches, blemishes and altered sizing. The company also offers store credit and the option to exchange the watch for an item of equal or higher value.

3. Good Authenticity

Each watch sold through Certified Timepieces goes through an intensive and thorough inspection, restoration and check before being shipped off to the buyer. The company guarantees that the watch will be ready for use the moment it is removed from the box. Each watch is shipped with the original manufacturer’s serial number still intact, along with an independent authentication certificate. This proves the watch’s authenticity, making it easy for the buyer to resell the watch for a profit if they wish.

One of the used Rolex watches currently on sale is the highly popular Men's Rolex Black Mother of Pearl Diamond Dial Diamond Bezel White Gold Day Date President (SKU ᜑ). Priced at $19,000, this original Rolex watch is like new and in excellent working condition. Additionally, it boasts a scratch-resistant sapphire conversion crystal. The watch’s bezel contains 40 diamonds set in 14k white gold. An additional dash of 10 diamonds set on an original black mother of pearl dial make this watch even more sought after. These markings make this pre-owned Rolex watch one of the best watches in the world.

