Chhoda Continues to Discuss Medical Terminology on Medical Practices' Treatments and Tests

Nitin Chhoda, a physical therapist and marketing expert, recently began a discussion about how clinicians and their billing and coding staff can master the language of medical terminology to develop a more effective billing code process. He released new information in order to continue with the discussion that picks up where the first piece left off.

“Understanding the correct medical terminology of medical billing and coding procedures correctly streamlines the billing process and allows practices to avoid costly delays in getting paid,” said Chhoda.

He noted how important it is to define medical terminology and explained how crucial it is to all private practices who are trying to implement an effective electronic medical records system.

Chhoda recently focuses on the medical terminology involved with specific treatments, tests and procedures that physical therapists deal with every day. In physical therapy billing, the coded treatment must match the original diagnosis in order for the payment to process correctly. Modern physical therapy software demand correct coding and an effective physical therapy billing system requires it.

He added that learning the correct medical terminology is not as daunting as it sounds. Chhoda explains that understanding the EMR system of prefixes and suffixes involved in the world of medical terminology is the key to effective learning. Once these professionals have mastered the terminology they can better understand the correct treatments and tests to recommend and conduct.

Chhoda’s office can be reached by phone at 201-535-4475. For more information, visit the website at http://www.emrnews.com.

About Nitin Chhoda

Nitin Chhoda PT, DPT is a licensed physical therapist, a certified strength and conditioning specialist and an entrepreneur. He is the author of "Physical Therapy Marketing For The New Economy" and "Marketing for Physical Therapy Clinics" and is a prolific speaker, writer and creator of products and systems to streamline medical billing and coding, electronic medical records, health care practice management and marketing to increase referrals. He has been featured in numerous industry magazines, major radio and broadcast media, and is the founder of Referral Ignition training systems and the annual Private Practice Summit. Chhoda speaks extensively throughout the U.S., Canada and Asia. He is also the creator of the Therapy Newsletter and Clinical Contact, both web-based services to help private practices improve communication with patients, delivery better quality of care and boost patient retention.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/medical-billing-and/coding-system/prweb11372425.htm