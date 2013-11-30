Chic Teak Orders New Bar Chairs Based on Popular Club Design

Chic Teak, a leading supplier of outdoor garden furniture, orders a carver version of their best selling Club Bar Chair in readiness for next year's summer.

Over five years ago, Chic Teak introduced a teak garden dining chair that quickly became one of its best sellers. It’s popularity was largely due to its shapely design with its distinctive curved seat and back. The smooth and shaped slats are perfect for all manner of diners and made the chair supremely comfortable with or without cushions.

The chair was a terrific compromise between a heavy weight dining chair and a lighter chair. Heavy weight robust chairs are popular in environments where they get heavier than usual use but are less easy to move about. The Club chair is the best of both worlds in that it is middle weight and yet looks very ornate which explains why it has been popular with clubs, restaurants and bars.

So after the club design's success Chic teak designed a similar bench and a bar chair or stool. Now following customer request Chic Teak have ordered a similar Club bar chair but with arms as found on its Club carver.

Made from high quality heartwood teak and made in the traditional way by true craftsmen using mortice and tenon joinery the new Club bar chair will make any bar or pool side look very inviting next summer.

The new Chic Teak Club bar chair with arms will be available as a stock line for 2014 but can be pre-ordered for delivery in time for the summer.

Chic Teak Managing Partner, Robert Bowden, commented: “The Club range has been one of my personal favourites not just because of its comfort but due to its suitability for so many dining and garden applications I am sure the Club bar chair will be equally popular.

For more information on the new teak Club bar chair or any of Chic Teak garden furniture ranges, visit their website at http://www.chic-teak.co.uk/ or telephone 0845 390 5000.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11380803.htm