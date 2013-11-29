Chris Reich of BizPhyZ Wows at BBTC Conference

Chris Reich, developer of BizPhyZ, the physics of business, gave a rousing opening address at the annual BBTC Conference in Las Vegas and was asked to continue with another two hour presentation following day one.

"I was pleased to see the enthusiastic response and honored to continue the next day," writes Reich. "I love to get people thinking about fascinating concepts like how gravity really works and then turn that into a discussion about increasing the gravitational pull of business."

Reich is especially proud of his material on entropy. He explains, "Entropy, which in simple terms is disorder, always increases according to the second law of thermodynamics. This sounds complicated but as we discover, in business entropy is constantly increasing too. Only work energy can slow the process. This is why so many successful businesses get into trouble. When a business tastes success, innovation slows to a trickle and entropy erodes what was once a lucrative venture."

When asked about how he came to develop BizPhyZ, Reich says, "My deep study of physics kept circling back to business. I knew people were tired of hearing the same sort of stuff at business meetings. People love science when the concepts are properly explained. So I tied the two together and coined the term 'BizPhyZ' to denote the physics of business. It's been very successful for me and for those who have heard me speak."

Chris Reich is available for speaking engagements through BizPhyZ.com. He speaks at business meetings, retreats and conferences for a surprisingly reasonable fee. Reich quips, "often the business speaker is the one who profits most. I don't like that. I want businesses to thrive and, therefore, set my fees at a rate any business can afford."

Chris Reich can reached by phone at (530) 467-5690.

By Email: Chris(at)BizPhyZ(dot)com

