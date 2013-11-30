Christmas Shopping Safety Tips from Personal Injury Lawyer Sean M. Cleary

Personal injury lawyer Sean M. Cleary giving out safety tips for Christmas shopping.

With the holiday season just around the corner attorney Sean M. Cleary expresses his concern regarding the shopping crowd’s safety.

“Christmas shopping means a huge crowd in malls and shopping centers and I think it is important to avoid accidents and prevent injuries as much as we can”- says attorney Cleary. “Especially when small children are present.”

There are two categories of accidents that usually happen in over crowded shopping malls. The first category including slip and fall accidents, retail accidents and trip and fall accidents fall under premises liability law and the second category including pocket picking, theft, aggression and assaults fall under criminal law.

“People are not aware about these before going shopping” – says Mr. Cleary. “Everyone headed out for holiday shopping should become aware of these potential risks and act accordingly to avoid them as much as possible.”

Personal injury lawyer Sean M. Cleary’ advises:



If you shop alone try shopping during the day rather than at night

Do not wear visible jewelry or valuables when going to shopping malls

Opt for your pockets to hold your car keys, money or credit cards; it is closer to your body therefore harder to steal.

Dress comfortably, wear comfortable and safe shoes to avoid slipping, tripping of falling on the floor, stairs or escalators.

Be vigilant of your surroundings and if you notice something wrong immediately report to security.

Stay safe!

About Sean M. Cleary

Attorney Sean M. Cleary serves in Miami, Florida offering legal assistance and advice in personal injury matters including motor vehicle accidents, physical/sexual assaults, slip and fall accidents, trip and fall accidents, premises liability, product liability, wrongful death, aquatic accidents, aircraft accidents, medical malpractice, pharmaceutical litigation and commercial litigation cases. Call 305.416.9805 to contact the Law Offices of Sean M. Cleary.

