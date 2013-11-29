Conflict Management Experts CMP Resolutions Launch New Website

Hertfordshire based Conflict Management company CMP Resolutions have launched a new website in their bid to energise their campaign ready for the New Year.

The company, who specialise in closing complaints, managing disputes and the prevention of conflict in the workplace, are seeking to help businesses to save money by preventing the management of business having to spend so much time dealing with conflict in the workplace.

CMP Resolutions seek to help businesses to build an environment where nobody fears conflict, and everyone can work in an environment where people can raise difficult issues without it damaging their health or working relationships. They are in business to help employers, employees and managers achieve this working culture.

Performance, bullying and bad behaviour can lead to stress, sickness and a poor working environment, and the results can lead to legal fees, tribunal claims and grievance investigations. These can have a hugely detrimental effect on the business – not just in costs, but in the morale of the team and performance of the business at large.

CMP Resolutions Managing Director Katherine Graham knows that great talent who may be difficult to work with at times will stay and thrive if the management know how to deal with them, and that is one of the training services that CMP Resolutions provide.

“Research indicates that businesses spend 30% of their week sorting out conflict at work,” Katherine said.

“Imagine what a business could achieve for you if that 30% was put to more productive use, and if every conversation they had was constructive? CMP Resolutions will help managers become more effective at preventing this kind of problem, and it can save them a great deal of time and resources as a result.”

“Being conflict averse is a natural human emotion, but by tackling the issue head on, your business – and management in general – can learn to close, manage and prevent negative conflict in the workplace each time out.”

Graham goes on to say "We realised there was a huge amount of content on our website so we decided to create a structure to improve usability and at the same time update the look and feel with the current website."

CMP = Close. Manage. Prevent. For more information and details on the services CMP Resolutions provide, check out the brand new website at http://www.cmpresolutions.co.uk.

