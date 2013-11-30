Construction Has Started on Northwest Edmonton's Hottest New Development Bellwether Park

This release is to inform the reader of the start of construction at Bellwether Park.

Bellwether Properties Inc, is proud to announce that construction has now started at the Bellwether Park project site. After an initial delay with area servicing, the first phase of the three phase project is now underway. Construction crews are hard at work putting up three brand new show homes and the project is now looking at possessions as early as spring 2014.

The Discover and Explore show homes currently under construction are a 2-level, 3 bedroom floor plan with an attached front garage. The Frontrunner show home is a 2-level, 3 bedroom plus den floor plan also with an attached front garage. All three models will be finished with tasteful decor and modern finishings. Visit the Bellwether Park website to view all floorplans. Townhome prices start in the $260’s.

To celebrate the official start of construction, Bellwether Park is offering a special promotion for new buyers. This limited promotion includes a free upgrade to granite countertops in the kitchen, upgraded stainless steel appliances and a $2,000 gift certificate for brand new furniture. Interested buyers are encouraged to contact the sales centre or visit this webpage for more details.

About the Project: Bellwether Park is one of Edmonton’s newest and most exciting community developments. Located in the well-established neighborhood of Athlone in Northwest Edmonton, everything you need is minutes away. Bellwether Park is surrounded by schools, shopping, restaurants, fitness facilities, parks, golf courses, and more and appeals to singles, couples, new families, seniors, and working professionals. The modern, eye-catching architecture is complemented by beautiful landscaping, open courtyards, and gently winding streets. Each home has been constructed using carefully selected modern materials and finishings, and the floor plans are functional and attractive. For more information please visit the Bellwether Park website at http://bwpark.ca.

