CRMXchange Sixth Annual Workforce Management and Performance Optimization Virtual Contact Center Conference a Success

Cyber M@rketing Services (CRMXchange), and The Society of Workforce Planning Professionals (SWPP) recently hosted their 6th Annual Contact Center Virtual Conference - “Best Practices in Workforce Management and Performance Optimization”. The Conference was held from November 4th – 8th and featured presentations by experts on issues that confront customer care professionals daily. It was fully interactive and all customer care professionals within an organization were able to participate, a benefit that would be unrealistic for an on-site conference. Over 1,400 attendees from 80 countries participated in the event, from diverse industries: financial services, insurance, health care, transportation, technology and others. On average, events drew over 650 registrants. They flocked to live sessions which discussed issues such as the importance of metrics, forecasting and scheduling in managing the contact center.

Post conference survey comments from the registrants were favorable. Attendees were enthused about the virtual nature of the conference. Just under 100% of respondents rated the Conference good to excellent. They appreciated that the conference was free with no travel involved so everyone from their office could attend and share in the information presented. Participants were pleased that session recordings were posted quickly on the conference site and that all slide decks were available prior to the live sessions.

“This the most popular virtual event we have done to date,” said Sheri Greenhaus, Managing Partner of CRMXchange. “Each vendor, on average, had over 140 visitors to their booths during the event. The exhibit hall gave vendors an opportunity to present their ‘story.’ They displayed their white papers, case studies, brochures and videos.

