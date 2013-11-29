Darlene Arden Announces She Will Co-Host The Jordan Rich Show in December

Darlene Arden, internationally known pet expert, will co-host The Jordan Rich Show, WBZ Talk Radio in Boston on December 7.

The Jordan Rich Show starts at midnight EST and 11:00 PM Central in Minnesota on WCCO. Each station- WBZ and WCCO are clear channel 50,000 stations heard in approximately 40 states (combined) and most of Canada.

"I'm excited and honored to co-host The Jordan Rich Show. It's always such a pleasure to be on the air with such a consummate professional; and the show always has a wonderfully eclectic blend of guests," Darlene Arden says about being invited to co-host the show on December 7th.

About Darlene Arden, CABC

An award-winning writer, lecturer, and author of “Small Dogs, Big Hearts” and “The Complete Cat's Meow”, is an internationally recognized authority on Toy dogs and their care, and a Certified Animal Behavior Consultant.

Darlene Arden’s passion for helping animals live longer and better lives shines through in all she does. Whether she’s writing books or articles, speaking to breed clubs and other animal-related groups, attending veterinary conferences to increase her own knowledge and as a presenter, or interacting with individual pet owners, her goal is always the same-- to enhance the lives of dogs and cats.

For more information on Darlene Arden visit: http://www.darlenearden.com.

For more information on Jordan Rich visit: http://www.jordanrich.com.

Darlene Arden is represented by Eclectic Media Productions.

Website: http://mediaproductions.tv/

To Book Darlene Arden, email: confirmations(at)mediaproductions(dot)tv

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11380257.htm