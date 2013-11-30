Dental Marketing Agency, Conversion Pipeline, Launches a Dental Office Phone Tracking Solution for Online Marketing

Conversion Pipeline, Washington DC's premier dental marketing firm, is pleased to announce their launch of a phone tracking solution for dental office marketing.

Michael Delpierre, CEO of Conversion Pipeline Dental Marketing, explains the benefits of this service. “When you’re trying to grow a dental practice, what ultimately matters to you aren’t clicks. What you want is for people to pick up the phone and make an appointment.”

The phone tracking solution, named “CallRail,” works by assigning a unique phone number based on how the searcher arrived on the site. “We’re able to see real-time data about which campaigns are driving new customers,” Delpierre explains.

Although the explanation is simple, the software is extremely powerful. All the unique numbers go directly to the dental practice, to be picked up by reception and handled accordingly. But the CallRail service also tracks the number used, and integrates with both Google Analytics and Google Adwords to tie it directly to the source, keyword, or campaign.

Dental offices can use unique numbers in online directories, on various social media sites, and even in Yahoo or Bing Pay Per Click (PPC) campaigns. This service can even be used in traditional marketing campaigns, such as postcard marketing and newspaper advertisements. Dental offices will be able to see what their ROI is for every advertising dollar spent.

Delpierre describes clients’ reception of the new phone tracking service: “When clients can actually see the results of their efforts-- that this PPC campaign generated 25 clients, or that their Google profile drives 40% of their calls-- that’s incredibly useful information. They’re thrilled with the results, because they know they’re not flying blind.”

