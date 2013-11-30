Destroyer Park Golf Has a Unique Holiday Gift Idea

Holiday shoppers can give a truly unique gift this year of park golf. Destroyer Park Golf is offering plenty of specials for the holidays.

The holidays are quickly approaching and Destroyer Park Golf has a great idea for a unique gift this year. Park Golf is a great holiday gift idea for friends and family that have played it and for those who want to experience this new game as soon as the spring weather breaks.

Park golf has been enthusiastically embraced by all who have had the opportunity to play. Destroyer Park Golf has gift certificates available for those wishing to give this unique and fun game or personal park golf training to a loved one.

They also have other great holiday specials, including 10 percent off Destroyer Park Golf apparel, and 10 percent off sets (club, ball and tee). Web orders will receive a free autographed photo (please include request in customer comment section). At the museum (call for hours), shoppers will receive a 10 percent discount on all official merchandise and a free Destroyer poster. Shoppers will receive two free sessions with the purchase of a 10-pack of personal training with Kris (new clients only). There are also customized gift packages available.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Park golf involves one club, one ball and a hole larger than what is used in standard golf, making it accessible for all ages and abilities – a great family activity.

For details on holiday specials, winter hours or other questions, call 716.442.5070.

About the company:

Destroyer Park Golf is the first ever park golf course in the United States. Located conveniently between Rochester and Buffalo, Destroyer Park Golf is not a typical public golf course. Destroyer Park Golf was designed for "park golf," a Japanese phenomenon that has recently made its way to the United States. Park golf can be described as a smaller version of golf. The smaller scale allows for players of all ages and abilities. The location makes it one of the best public golf courses in Western New York. For more information, please visit their website at http://www.destroyerparkgolf.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/park-golf-courses/new-york/prweb11381007.htm