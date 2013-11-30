Diovan Coupons Now Available from Medication Discount Card

A Diovan Discount Card is free and easy to use.

According to the CDC, roughly 1 in 3 Americans—about 31%—suffers from high blood pressure. This is serious news; high blood pressure can lead to heart disease or heart failure, stoke, cardiac arrest, or kidney disease, if left untreated. It can also affect a person’s vision, stamina, immune response, and general productivity. Worse still, only about 67% of all routine medical checkups include a blood pressure test. Helping patients identify and treat high blood pressure is vital to patient health. Early detection not only saves lives, but it's also more cost-effective in the long run. That's one of the reasons MedicationDiscountCard.com offers Diovan discount cards and savings of 10-75% on prescriptions that treat and manage high blood pressure.

Did you know that patients who maintain below-average weight, are under age 30, or do not smoke are less likely to have their blood pressure checked during an office visit? This means they could have high blood pressure and not even know it. Even patients who know they need blood pressure medications aren't always able to take them because of the cost. With the Affordable Care Act beginning to take effect, some patients may be surprised to find that their financial worries regarding medical care are far from over. A Diovan discount card can make the difference between full compliance with medical advice, and taking your chances without medication.

A Diovan coupon from MedicationDiscountCard.com is easy to get and easy to use. Discount cards offer huge savings on prescription medication—and are available for uninsured patients as well as those whose current insurance plan does not cover all prescribed medications. There is no physical exam required, and patients need not answer any medical questions. Cards can be printed out on a home printer or mailed to patients upon request—free of charge. Diovan discount cards can be used immediately at thousands of locations across the United States. Many chain and private pharmacies accept these cards, offering big savings to patients. There's no reason to forgo medications when MDC is here to help!

