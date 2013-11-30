Discover 16 Tips for Computer Repair and Maintenance - V-kool

A new article named “tips for computer repair and maintenance” released on the site Vkool.com offers 16 effective ways to refresh a computer.

The article on the site Vkool.com offers 16 tips for computer repair and maintenance. “Computer repair and maintenance” is a useful article for people who want to learn how to fix computer errors quickly and effectively at home. Lien Nguyen – the writer of this article – indicates that there are 2 common errors that computers often have. First, when people see the blue screen error and their computer refuses to load any data, they should scan with a proper anti-virus program. These problems could be also fixed manually by editing the Registry or using third-party software that can check and repair a corrupted Registry. The computer may also freeze on account of software or hardware problems. Thus, when people see the freezing error, they should determine the exact reason for it to figure out the best way to repair the errors.

Secondly, the writer introduces 16 ways to maintain the computer. The writer states that if people want to learn useful tips on how to make the computer run faster, they should protect their computer from cyber-threats, such as worms, Trojans, spyware, and viruses. These threats can negatively affect a computer and they can even steal the personal information. Lien Nguyen also indicates that people should remove anything conductive from their hands before working inside the computer, especially if they are doing something like testing the power supply. People should also use cooling fans to reduce the temperature of their computer because if the computer is too hot, it will lead to many serious problems. Finally, people should defrag their disk because defragmentation will help reduce the amount of fragmentation. This will actually help the computer run faster, and people will have more space to store important data.

Michael from the site Vkool.com comments: “This article is really useful for me and people who want to take part in a computer repair training course. In fact, many people want to fix simple errors of their computer without hiring a professional or a repairman. Author Lien Nguyen indicates that if people can repair their computer at home, they will be able to save a lot of time. In fact, all of the tips and techniques that Lien Nguyen reveals are very simple to follow, so people can apply easily and instantly. In my personal opinion, people who want to learn how to repair and maintain their computer effectively should read this entire article and make use of the tips it offers. I believe that people worldwide will get wonderful results with these useful tips.”

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

If people want to read the full article, they should visit the website: http://vkool.com/16-tips-for-computer-repair-and-maintenance/.

____________________

About the website and the writer: Vkool.com is the site built by Tony Nguyen. This article is written by Lien Nguyen – a professional editor who has wide knowledge and understanding of many fields of life. People could send their feedback to Lien Nguyen on any digital products through email.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/computer-repair/and-maintenance/prweb11379760.htm