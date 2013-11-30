Discovering the pearls and pitfalls of implementing imaging in multicentre clinical trials | Oncology Imaging for Drug Development

SMi's 10th annual Oncology Imaging for Drug Development, taking place on the 12-13 March in London, will provide comprehensive insights into the usage of imaging in clinical trials, giving delegates access to the latest information, legislation an case studies across the industry.

Powerful image analysis is a necessity to fully understand the true genetic and biological nature of a tumor. This can lead not only to less variability in interpretation and more accuracy in tumor mapping, but it also can help prevent cancer outgrowth based on genetic mutation. Just when you think you know a tumor, you don’t, really. Previous studies have also found that reductions in inappropriate testing tend to be accompanied by drops in appropriate imaging as well, even if these latter reductions are smaller.

(Source: Molecular Imaging, Fingerprinting Cancer: How Radiomics and Genomics Are Mapping Tumor Heterogeneity Using ‘Big Data’ to Track Killer Habitats, 2013)

SMi's 10th annual Oncology Imaging for Drug Development conference will provide attendees with a comprehensive insight into the industry and its future. The two-day event will be considering the current landscape of personalised imaging within the field of oncology, as research suggests healthcare that is inherently more ‘personal’ is the way forward. In addition, this year’s event will explore current and future legislation and its impact on imaging. The use of imaging in clinical trials will also be examined and discussed, together with the use of novel biomarkers.

Key event highlights at SMi's 10th annual Oncology Imaging for Drug Development include:



Examine the challenges of multicentre imaging studies.

Two new sessions on audit methodologies and the central review from Perceptive Informatics and the US National Institute of Health.

Discuss case studies, challenges and opportunities in imaging guidelines featuring Novartis and GSK.

Gain an in-depth insight into the challenges of imaging in Europe.

Evaluate the value of imaging strategically.

Speaker Panel Includes:



Werner Scheuer, Research Leader Preclinical Imaging, Roche Diagnostics

Lori Dodd, PhD, Biostatistics Research Branch, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, US National Institutes of Health

Dr Marijn Vlaming, Research Scientist, TNO

Prash Krishna, Global Clinical Leader - Oncology, Novartis

Pallavi Chaturvedi, Imaging Project Manager, GSK Vesalius Imaging

Francois Lassailly, Head of in Vivo Imaging, Cancer Research UK

Dr Malcom Barratt-Johnson, Managing Director, PharmaMedic Consultancy

To view the full speaker line-up and conference programme, visit http://www.smi-online.co.uk/2014cancer-imaging27.asp.

Plus, don't miss the Pharmacokinetics pre-conference workshop on 11th March 2014; led by Dr Marijn Vlaming, Research Scientist, TNO.

In this workshop various non- or minimally invasive methods to study pharmacokinetics in preclinical (in vitro and in vivo) and clinical settings will be presented. We will further describe methods to translate preclinical data to the situation in humans and options to obtain relevant data from humans early in the drug development process.

