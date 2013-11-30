Drug Rehab Frisco Develops an Innovative Substance Abuse Helpline

Drug Rehab Frisco’s new helpline provides a new resource for information on overcoming addiction.

Each day more people come to the realization they have a drug or alcohol problem. But many are unaware of where to go for proper treatment. The staff at Drug Rehab Frisco understands asking for help is one of the most difficult parts of the recovery process. That’s why they’ve developed a new substance abuse helpline to assist anyone who needs to find effective drug treatment programs.

By calling Drug Rehab Frisco’s helpline at (972) 776-2556, callers can speak with an addiction specialist who can help get them get started on the journey to recovery. Highly-trained counselors are available to take calls at all hours. They can provide valuable information regarding rehab and how it can help any addict overcome chemical dependency.

A corresponding website has also been developed to help people learn more about the treatment programs currently available at rehab centers. Just log on http://www.drugrehab-friscotx.com to receive more information on a rehab center help anyone return to a healthy and productive lifestyle.

About Drug Rehab Frisco:

Drug Rehab Frisco provides information on drug and alcohol rehab to adults who need help recovering from addiction and substance abuse. By calling the toll-free helpline at (972) 776-2556 or visiting http://www.drugrehab-friscotx.com addicts can learn about recovery options.

