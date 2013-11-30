Drug Rehab Helpline in Odessa Helps Addicts Find Treatment

Drug Rehab Odessa develops a new informational helpline where addicts can learn about rehab treatment options.

Finding information on where to go for substance abuse treatment in Odessa, TX can be challenging. Many addicts have the desire to overcome chemical dependency, but don’t know where to receive help. Drug Rehab Odessa has created a helpline designed to assist anyone with questions about drug and alcohol abuse. The helpline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and can be a valuable resource for anyone who wants to stop abusing drugs or alcohol.

If you or a loved one is suffering from a drug or alcohol addiction, call the Drug Rehab Odessa helpline at (432) 755-0058. Trained addiction specialists can provide callers with information needed to make a difference in your life. Attending a drug rehab program is strongly recommended to get the best possible treatment. Rehab programs allow patients to benefit from years of research and medical training. Addiction professional can put patients in the in the best position to succeed as opposed to overcoming substance abuse alone.

Drug Rehab Odessa has also established a website http://www.drugrehab-odessatx.com which provides additional information on the latest treatment programs available at drug rehab centers. Browsing the website can also help addicts feel more informed and comfortable with their options. Those who are serious about overcoming substance abuse and addiction are encouraged to all the hotline or visit the website.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

About Drug Rehab Odessa:

Drug Rehab Odessa’s hotline is a valuable resource for anyone who needs help overcoming addiction and substance abuse. Call the helpline today at (432) 755-0058 or visit http://www.drugrehab-odessatx.com to learn about the benefits of a enrolling in a drug rehab center.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11380687.htm