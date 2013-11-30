Drug Rehab Westerville Creates New Drug Outreach Hotline

A new hotline available in Westerville, OH has been created as a way for addicts to learn about drug rehab centers and programs that can help them become sober.

The benefits of receiving treatment from addiction professionals at a drug rehab center while trying to get sober are numerous. Attempting to overcome addiction alone can be difficult, and many addicts become easily discouraged when they try to give up drugs and alcohol on their own. The addiction specialists at Drug Rehab Westerville’s new helpline can provide addicts who want to become sober with information that can aid in their recovery. Help with sobriety is now just a phone call away for the people of Westerville, OH.

The helpline can be reached by dialing (614) 907-8127, and is open to receive calls 24/7. The advice and guidance provided to callers can help them make the often difficult decision to get help for their addictions and attend a rehab and recovery facility. The hotline also has a website where people can learn more about overcoming drug and alcohol abuse with help from a rehab center. The website, http://www.drugrehab-westervilleoh.com, has more information on different options available to patients with special circumstances, like 45-day drug rehab programs which can offer hope to a young adult who struggles with addiction and substance abuse.

People who are struggling with addiction and substance abuse are encouraged to visit the website and call the helpline, as are people who are seeking help for their friends and family members. With the help that is available through the helpline and the website, addicts and those close to them can make informed decisions regarding their care and recovery options. It is important for addicts to get help as soon as possible so they can begin living sober lives sooner.

About Drug Rehab Westerville:

Drug Rehab Westerville is committed to helping addicts get the help they need and deserve for their addictions. Drug Rehab Westerville is a special helpline for people who need help recovering from drug and alcohol addiction. More information can found by visiting http://www.drugrehab-westervilleoh.com and by calling the toll-free helpline at (614) 907-8127.

