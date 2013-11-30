Drug Rehab Wichita Falls Creates New Drug Outreach Helpline

A new helpline in Wichita Falls, TX has given hope to addicts who want to learn about how rehab centers can help them achieve sobriety.

The benefits of receiving treatment from addiction professionals at a drug rehab center are numerous. Attempting to overcome addiction alone can be difficult. It has caused many addicts to become discouraged and give up. To alleviate this problem, Drug Rehab Wichita Falls has created a new helpline to provide addicts with the necessary information they need to get started on the road to recovery.

The helpline can be reached at (940) 257-6351 and is available to receive calls 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Highly-trained addiction specialists can provide callers with the information they need to seek help for their addictions at a rehab and recovery facility. Drug Rehab Wichita Falls has also established a corresponding website where people can learn more about overcoming drug and alcohol abuse. By visiting http://www.drugrehab-wichitafallstx.com, anyone can access more information on different options available to patients.

Anyone who is struggling with substance abuse is encouraged to visit the website or call the helpline. The goal of the website and helpline is to help people suffering from chemical dependency to help them make informed decisions regarding their care and recovery options. It is important for addicts to get help as soon as possible so they can begin living sober lives sooner.

About Drug Rehab Wichita Falls:

Drug Rehab Wichita Falls is committed to helping addicts get the help they need for their substance abuse. Drug Rehab Wichita Falls is a helpline for people who need assistance for recovering from drug and alcohol addiction. More information can found by visiting http://www.drugrehab-wichitafallstx.com or by calling the toll-free helpline at (940) 257-6351.

