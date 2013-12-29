Eagles Tickets At The Forum Get 20% Discount from Ticket Hunter Online; 100 Tickets Go For $25; Part of January Sales Event

Eagles tickets are part of Tickethunteronline.com's "January Jam" annual sale. Customers can get tickets for 20% off with promo code "wicked."

Eagles tickets at the Forum in Los Angeles have been added to the January Jam sale. Tickethunteronline.com will be selling 100 tickets for $25. Remaining tickets for the world tour will be available with a 20% discount with promo code "wicked".

Los Angeles based Ticket Hunter Online initiates an aggressive discount in a bold move to try to eliminate service fees.

"Service fees on concerts like the Eagles are getting out of control. We want our customers to be able to see a show and not feel like they're getting robbed in the process. Our 30% discount is exclusively for Eagles tickets," stated CEO Michael Quinones.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tickets for all newly announced American concerts go on sale to the general public beginning June 29 at 10 AM.

Eagles tickets have been the number one selling event for the past 2 weeks. Eagles tickets can be purchased for as low as $15 on tickethunteronline.com.

The band consists of Glenn Frey, Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit. They will perform classics spanning their career, including some that have never been performed live, as well as songs featured in History of the Eagles, the band’s acclaimed Showtime documentary that provided a personal look into the history of the Eagles.

The Eagles have sold more than one hundred twenty million records worldwide, earning 5 number one U.S. singles and 6 Grammys. Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975 is the best-selling album of all time, exceeding sales of 29 million units. Eagles were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Eagles Los Angeles Tour Dates:

Eagles

The Forum Inglewood, CA Wed, 01/15/14

Eagles

The Forum Inglewood, CA Fri, 01/17/14

Eagles

The Forum Inglewood, CA Sat, 01/18/14

Eagles

The Forum Inglewood, CA Wed, 01/22/14

Eagles

The Forum Inglewood, CA Fri, 01/24/14

Eagles

The Forum Inglewood, CA Sat, 01/25/14

Ticket Hunter Online specializes in discount Broadway tickets. They currently have over 300 tickets available for the Book of Mormon Pantages Theater and hundreds of tickets in inventory for the Book of Mormon on Broadway in New York.

Tickets can be purchased for 20% off buy using promo code "wicked" at tickethunteronline.com.

Discount Lion King and Book of Mormon Pantages Theatre

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11451605.htm