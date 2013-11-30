Edinburgh Castle livens up taxis in winter advertising campaign

Taxi advertising specialist Ubiquitous are encouraging Edinburgh locals and day trippers to visit the city’s iconic castle through a taxi advertising campaign during the run up to Christmas.

As part of Historic Scotland’s wider campaign to ‘make history more colourful’, taxi advertising specialist Ubiquitous has supplied 15 artistic cabs featuring a technicolour scene of armed knights in front of Edinburgh Castle. The eye-catching taxis have been designed to attract residents and regular visitors to the tourist attraction during autumn and winter, with the message ‘rediscover Edinburgh Castle now the summer troops have left’.

To reinforce the message inside the taxis, the striking image is replicated on tip-seats and drivers will be handing out branded receipts, ensuring the lure of Edinburgh Castle remains with passengers long after they’ve reached their destination.

Commenting on the campaign, Lisa Robshaw, Marketing Manager at Historic Scotland said, “After the hustle and bustle of summer has died down, it is time for locals and day trippers to enjoy the cultural experience on offer at Edinburgh Castle – without the massive crowds. Taxis will give the campaign visibility throughout the entire city, ensuring that we reach a wide audience of residents, commuters and winter tourists. While the city’s Christmas themed activities will attract seasonal visitors, our taxi advertising campaign serves to remind everyone that Edinburgh Castle is open all year round.”

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Micky Harris, Director at Ubiquitous added, “Edinburgh Castle may be Scotland’s leading tourist attraction but as with many cultural landmarks, locals often forget to visit the wonderful attractions

on their doorstep. Using taxis as a vehicle means that the message will be broadcast far and wide. Historic Scotland’s refreshing sense of humour brings the taxis to life with a campaign that catches the eye and brings a smile to the face of Edinburgh locals.”

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/11/prweb11379128.htm