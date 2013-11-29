Edmonton Home Builder, Pacesetter Homes, Offers New Referral Program

This release is to inform the reader of the new referral program being offered by Pacesetter Homes.

Pacesetter Homes, an Edmonton home builder, is proud to announce their client referral program. The program is designed to encourage people to introduce a friend or a family member to Pacesetter's astonishing array of home designs, including both new homes and quick possessions. As the referrer you will receive a $1,000 referral bonus.

There are some conditions that apply to the referral offer. For example, your referral must be introduced to a Pacesetter sales consultant by phone, or in person at a Pacesetter Showhome. They must be presented with and accept an offer for the purchase of a new home. The $1,000 referral bonus is validated once the client takes possession of their new home and is paid out within one month of the certificate validation. The referral bonus is not available to sales through Realtors.

For buyers looking to build their own home, Pacesetter offers a variety of different models to choose from. For those that don't have the time to see a build through from foundation to finish, Pacesetter also has Quick Possession homes available in numerous different models. Their Quick Possession homes are built using many of their most popular designs and are available much sooner than a new build, with some even available for immediate possession. Visit Pacesetter's brand new website where you can search through their available Quick Possession homes.

Pacesetter Homes also offers regular incentives and promotions. Their current promotion is for a free double garage upgrade with the purchase of any lane home. The offer is only available in certain communities which are listed on their website. With the cold weather we're used to experiencing during Edmonton winters, a nice double garage eliminates the early morning window scraping many of us are used to. It also provides the benefit of added storage space, and a place to protect your outdoor furniture and toys from the elements.

About the Company: Pacesetter Homes is an Alberta based company, with more than 50 years’ experience in the building of new homes. This company offers a wide array of unique design options and encourages potential home buyers to design the home of their dreams. Pacesetter is currently one of the most successful builders in Western Canada, and has long been recognized as an industry leader for their innovation, style and design. Living up to their name, they take pride in setting the pace in the home-building industry. For more information please visit http://yourpacesetter.com.

