Educational Toy Franchise, Learning Express Toys, Announces Nationwide Growth Community Based Local Toy Store Chain is Expanding

New franchise opportunities in northern Virginia, Washington DC, and Maryland with Learning Express.

The national educational toy store franchise Learning Express Toys, winner of the 2012 Franchise Business Review Specialty Retail Category, is expanding at an average of one new toy store per month. Now, with more than 130 franchise stores located across the United States, Learning Express Toys seeks to expand into the northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. areas.

“Typically our new franchisees have no retail management or business ownership experience,” says Linda Moore, Learning Express Toys director of franchise development. “From the start we are there to make sure the grand opening of the Learning Express Toys location is an efficient and effective event. It is vital that the franchisees are comfortable with their new business.”

At the corporate headquarters of Learning Express Toys, the team ensures that all franchisees benefit from a strong brand, group purchasing power, lease negotiation, store marketing and design, and business analytics. It’s not all work, though. “Franchisees have dedicated their working life to play,” says Moore. And, each franchisee understands that the right toys profoundly impacts child development!

To learn more about owning a Learning Express Toys franchise, visit the website or contact Linda Moore directly at (800) 436-8697.

About Learning Express Toys

Learning Express Toys is the nation’s leading franchisor of educational toy stores with more than 130 locations across the country, each one locally owned and operated. Learning Express Toys provides an extraordinary shopping experience with knowledgeable sales staff who offer expert advice on choosing the perfect toy, for every child, for every occasion. The Learning Express Toys product mix is carefully selected from manufacturers around the world and each toy has exceptional play value. A birthday gift registry, free gift wrapping, free personalization, civic fundraising, and customer VIP programs make each Learning Express Toys store an integral part of its community. If you are interested in learning more about a Learning Express franchise in northern Virginia, Maryland, or Washington DC give us a call.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/northernvirginiafranchise/marylandfranchises/prweb11378131.htm