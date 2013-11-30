EJL Wireless Research Announces Third Edition of Industry Leading Global RF Jumper Cable Market Analysis

Global Jumper Cable Market Declined 2.3% in Shipment Volumes and 2.1% in Revenues in 2011 - Commscope Retains Top Ranking in Global Jumper Cable Revenues

EJL Wireless Research is announcing the third edition of its global RF jumper cable market analysis titled "Global BTS Transmission Jumper Cable Market Analysis and Forecast, 2013-2017.". The RF jumper cable market is the primary solution that interfaces the feeder cables and remote radio units (RRUs) to the BTS antenna.

“The jumper cable market dropped 2.3% year over year in total volumes (measured in units of cables) in 2012. The slight decline as compared with an 8% decline of the feeder cable market indicates the continued demands for jumper cables as new LTE networks are deployed” said founder and President, Earl Lum.

North America and Asia Pacific demand offset weakness in Europe and Africa. Commscope retained its top ranking in total jumper cable revenues in 2012. We note that weak sales for Zhuhai Hansen Technology CO., Ltd. caused the company to drop one position in our rankings to number five globally.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“In revenue terms, the 1/2" superflex jumper cable market accounted 46% of overall market revenues in 2012 followed by the 1/2" standard jumper cables at 45%. Our research confirms that the 7/16 DIN straight male-male jumper cable segment remains the predominant jumper cable configuration at 69% of total shipments in 2012,” says Lum.

The report is currently available for purchase and information can be downloaded at http://www.ejlwireless.com.

About EJL Wireless Research

EJL Wireless Research provides proprietary, accurate and cutting-edge market analysis and consulting services on the wireless technology ecosystem and defense and aerospace industries. The firm's wireless infrastructure research division focuses on all vertical elements of the wireless ecosystem including mobile subscribers, mobile operators, mobile handsets, mobile infrastructure and mobile content. In addition, the firm provides analysis across horizontal technology suppliers including RF semiconductor materials, RF semiconductor/components, subsystems and OEMs. Similarly, the defense and aerospace division focuses it efforts on the ecosystem supporting UAV and airborne platforms and subsystems. Our goal is to provide our clients with mission critical market analysis and information.

EJL Wireless Research believes it has a corporate responsibility, both local and international, in giving back to the community. Please visit our website for more information about the charitable organizations it supports at: http://www.ejlwireless.com/corporate_responsibility.html.

EJL Wireless Research is managed by Earl Lum. Mr. Lum has 20 years of experience within the wireless industry including 8 years as an Equity Research Analyst on Wall Street covering the global wireless industry. The company is headquartered in Salem, NH. For more information about EJL Wireless Research, please visit the company’s websites at http://www.ejlwireless.com or http://www.ejldefense.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11381200.htm