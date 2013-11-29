English Editing Service TotalEdit.com Launched by Reflective Practices LLC

English editing service TotalEdit.com goes live online, offering a wide range of services for perfecting dissertations, manuscripts, annual reports, proposals, or even advertising campaigns.

TotalEdit.com is now live online, which is an English editing service owned and operated by Reflective Practices, LLC. The site connects business and academic writers with professional editors and offers publishing assistance.

“We have a unique editing process that ensures experienced and qualified editors edit each document submitted,” said Dr. James Jacob, the President of TotalEdit.com. "I am convinced we have the best editing model available in terms of return on investment for a competitive price."

With the growing demand for professional documents written in English outside the U.S., one of the most pleasant surprises for the owners of TotalEdit.com has been the outstanding response from non-native English speakers. With ties among team members to Africa, Asia, and Latin America, TotalEdit.com has already received numerous requests for editing primarily academic documents from authors who speak English as a second language. These clients range from students to university faculty members, as well as candidates looking to apply for high-salary jobs that require superb English writing skills.

One of the most valued benefits from an English editing service like TotalEdit.com is the ability to have annotation styles edited for academic perfection. Learning citation styles such as MLA or APA is often difficult enough for native English speakers, but for non-native English speakers, this kind of service can save a career.

The new website offers an automated calculator to create a quote for the English editing services available. The site also offers custom quotes for larger documents. You can get a quick free quote with no obligation using the calculator found here on TotalEdit.com. The English editing service provided by TotalEdit.com ensures that all projects come with a quality and service guarantee. TotalEdit.com also guarantees that the documents and personal information clients submit will remain safe and confidential.

