Environmentally-Aware Shoppers Can Bag A Deal A Day With Beaumont Organic's Advent Calendar Offers

Buyers should visit the company's website regularly to check out the special daily deals.

Luxury ethical clothing company Beaumont Organic is decking the halls in readiness for Christmas – but instead of tinsel and holly, it's showing off a host of great deals to present-buyers with a conscience.

The UK-based specialist in organically and ethically-sourced and produced clothing and homewares has lined up a whole advent calendar's worth of special inducements to encourage shoppers to splash out, either for a loved one, or just as a treat for themselves.

Every day from this Sunday, December 1, there will be a stand-out deal available to all online shoppers, starting with free worldwide shipping on all orders – saving up to £15 on sending goods within the UK, or as much as £70 for orders to be shipped overseas.

The deals will keep on coming right up to Christmas Eve, and include a number of highlights, such as- three-for-two offers right across the store, and exclusive extra freebies with all qualifying orders.

Specific details of each deal will be revealed exclusively via Beaumont Organic's website, e-mailing list and social media channels, so anyone with a feel for luxury and an eye for a bargain is urged to sign up to get the full lowdown, and stay ahead of the field.

"We've got a selection of terrific offers lined up, but we want to make sure that we can reward our friends who regularly visit our website, Beaumontorganic.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus or Pinterest with the first chance to snap up these strictly limited deals," said Hannah Beaumont, the company's founder.

With its range of clothing and accessories having earned widespread exposure across the fashion pages of leading newspapers and magazines in the UK, it's been an exciting year for Beaumont Organic.

"So we wanted to give our faithful buyers and followers a chance to celebrate that – and what better way in the season of goodwill than to offer some amazing deals to help them with their Christmas shopping?" Hannah added.

Each deal will only be available on a strictly limited basis, so gift-hunters are advised to get in quick to snap them up.

Visit http://www.beaumontorganic.com/ now for more information and to pick up a stylish advent calendar offer.

