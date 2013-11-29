Enviropure Home Services Offers Eco Friendly Green Carpet Cleaning for Ottawa Home Owners

Utilizing the latest in Eco-friendly techniques, Enviropure Home Services is offering their unique green carpet cleaning services to the greater Ottawa, ON area. Their services are being made available for all types of carpets, rugs and much more.

Enviropure Home Services is a full service cleaning company that is known for their top notch carpet and Oriental rug cleaning in the greater Ottawa area. The company uses the latest most Eco-friendly products and techniques that leave carpets and furniture smelling great and free of dangerous mold and allergens. While other carpet cleaning companies may still use less expensive harsh chemicals that are dangerous to children and pets, Enviropure goes the extra mile and uses completely Eco-friendly products.

Enviropure provides home and commercial cleaning services to the greater Ottawa area, including Kanata, Orleans, Barrhaven, and Hunt-Club, and recommends that carpets be professionally cleaned every six months. Carpets unfortunately are breeding grounds for bacteria, mold, and other allergens that normal vacuuming just can’t alleviate. Many residents of Ottawa become cooped up in their homes during the long winter months and are exposed to these allergens all winter. Now, before the holiday season, is a perfect time to have carpets professionally cleaned.

Enviropure uses a three step cleaning process that includes neutralization, deodorization, and hot water extraction. The equipment they use costs thousands of dollars - home systems or rental carpet cleaners can’t even come close. People think they are saving money by cleaning carpets themselves, but in reality their carpets just attract more dirt and bacteria as carpet shampoo residue is left in the carpet. Not to mention, people develop actual health problems as they reside on filthy, allergen rich carpets.

Enviropure Home Services also specialize in spot and odor removal. Pet urine is a particularly pesky problem, but there is a solution. Enviropure is experienced in removing pet urine odors, smoke, gasoline and other toxic chemicals soaked into carpets. They also can remove blood stains, wine stains, oil stains, and rejuvenate crusty, matted carpet. The good news is that children and pets will be able to safely play on carpet that was cleaned just hours earlier.

Enviropure Home Services is the most qualified company to handle expensive Oriental rugs. The textiles in these rugs require special handling and care, and Enviropure professionals are experienced handling antique and other types of hand woven rugs. They can pick up Oriental rugs, return them to their facility for cleaning, and then return them to the customer as fresh and bright as new. This is the correct way to clean Persian, Indian, and other types of Oriental rugs.

About Enviropure:

Enviropure Home Services is located in Ottawa, ON and is dedicated to providing a healthy and Eco-friendly variety of services. They clean green and use natural products in their home and carpet cleaning as well as in their lawn care and snow removal services. There are four staples that they believe in; Quality Control, Consistency, Security and Honesty in Pricing.

