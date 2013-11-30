eReflect Partners With learntyping.org to Provide the Best of the Best in Typing Programs

eReflect's latest initiative to promote typing involves a close collaboration with learningtyping.org. The eReflect team believes that learning to type is an essential skill and the no-cost programs offered by this website can provide users with an excellent way to gain basic typing knowledge and skills.

Typing is a critical skill in the technology age, stated a member of the eReflect team in a statement released today. The spokesperson highlighted a recent article published in the Houston Chronicle which noted that efficient typing skills can allow employees to excel at a variety of work-related tasks. This specifically holds true for individuals that are working in a technologically advanced environment.

Many job listings require potential employees to possess highly proficient typing skills, noted the eReflect representative. This fact highlights the increasing importance of learning to type with speed and accuracy. eReflect, a renowned software organization, believes that self-improvement is the key to success. The latest initiative by the software organization is collaboration with learningtyping.org in order to promote free and premium typing programs.

Learningtyping.org allows users to learn the basics of ergonomics and provides the necessary relevant knowledge regarding typing skills, stated the eReflect team. Doreen Holding, the person behind learningtyping.org, has designed a wide range of lessons and activities that can assist individuals in learning to type at an above average word per minute speed.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In a recent interview with Doreen Holding conducted by the eReflect team, she gave a brief overview of her history of teaching typing to adults, children, and those with disabilities. Holding stressed the importance of learning to type from a young age as children are easily able to adapt to the right typing techniques.

eReflect team supports Doreen Holding in her pursuit of promoting typing lessons for users of all ages. As today's statement confirms, Holding's website does not only offer beginner and advanced lessons but also keyboard shortcuts that can help individuals achieve higher productivity levels.

The eReflect team explained that learningtyping.org offers individuals an excellent way to start learning typing. Any user that is interested in further polishing their typing skills can do this by using Ultimate Typing, a product of eReflect. Learningtyping.org has endorsed the software as being one of the greatest typing tutor software products currently available.

For more details on Ultimate Typing™ please visit http://www.ultimatetyping.com/.

About Ultimate Typing™

Ultimate Typing™ software is designed specifically for the improvement of typing skills. Created by eReflect, a world leader in e-learning and self-development software, Ultimate Typing™ has been informed by the latest developments in the science of touch typing.

Since its creation in 2006 by Marc Slater, the company has already catered to over 112 countries all over the world, offering products with the latest cutting-edge technology, some of which are among the world’s most recognized and awarded in the industry.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/11/prweb11347850.htm