Express Kitchens of Hartford CT Announces 11 Stock Lines of Cabinets in Compliance with new Green Cabinet Emissions Standards

Express Kitchen cabinets certified by US standard CARB 2 for formaldehyde outgassing limits.

Express Kitchens, a Connecticut based kitchen cabinet and counter-top manufacturer announced that their 11 stock lines of cabinets meet the new Green Cabinet standards established by the California CARB 2 programs for cabinet formaldehyde emission limits. Max Kothari, CEO of Express Kitchens stated “Express Kitchens is pleased to provide the highest quality “green cabinets” that are available on the market today that not only make your kitchen more efficient but also safer.” These green cabinets are available at all 7 of Express Kitchen’s locations across Connecticut and West Springfield, MA.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) voted to implement new limits for formaldehyde emitted from composite wood panels. This regulation (the standard for the United States) establishes the toughest production standard in the world for formaldehyde emissions from composite wood panels. California’s environmental protection regulations are among the most stringent and rapidly evolving in the nation. The California regulation governs the formaldehyde in both raw composite wood panels and finished products sold or used in California. Both imported and domestic products are regulated, and must be third-party certified and clearly labeled to indicate they meet CARB 2 requirements.

About Express Kitchens

Express Kitchens has been in business since 2002 and is the fastest growing and one of the largest kitchen cabinet manufacturers, retailer, and installer in the region. A family owned and operated business, Express Kitchens supplies the entire Northeast market. Producing and assembling their own cabinet line, including laminate and granite countertops, allows Express Kitchens to directly pass along the savings to their customers. Monthly store wide promotions are offered.

Express Kitchen has seven locations. Their seven kitchen showrooms in Hartford, Newington, Orange, Hamden, Waterbury, Brookfield – all in Connecticut - and now one in West Springfield, MA showcase their top of the line “Star Cabinets” along with top quality cabinets from Aristokraft, Armstrong, Homecrest, and Europa. Providing free 3D design services coupled with almost limitless kitchen cabinet styles, customization features and accessories.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/connecticuit-cabinets/hartfortcountertops/prweb11377421.htm