Farpoint Ventures Managing Partner James Ryan to Author "MedTech Profiles" Series on MedTech Boston

MedTech Boston has tapped James Ryan, Managing Partner of Farpoint Ventures, to author the "MedTech Profiles" feature series. The first feature in the series, profiling medical technology startup IntelligentM, has been released.

Farpoint Ventures LLC, a global leader in venture finance and international sales and marketing services, and MedTech Boston, the authority on who's who and what's happening in medical technology innovation in Boston, announced today that Farpoint Managing Partner James Ryan will be authoring a feature series profiling emerging companies in the medical technology space.

The first feature in this series, profiling medical technology innovator IntelligentM, was published earlier this week and is available here. The series will continue to profile unique and innovative companies in the medical technology and healthcare IT space with occasional features and interviews. If you are interested in having your company profiled, contact Farpoint Ventures using the links below.

"We're excited to be a part of the MedTech Boston mission, profiling and publicizing the amazing innovators in the medical technology space," said Mr. Ryan. Jennifer Joe, MD, Editor in Chief of MedTech Boston, also welcomed the collaboration with Farpoint. "MedTech Boston covers the Boston healthcare technology scene with a focus and detail unlike any other source on the web. We welcome the venture capital viewpoint that Farpoint will bring to our magazine."

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11379724.htm