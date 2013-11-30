Fresh Patch Promotes "Adopt a Senior Pet Month" in November

Giving an older dog a permanent home is the goal of “Adopt a Senior Pet Month,” celebrated in November. The Fresh Patch Dog Potty Company recently helped sponsor an event for the SPCLA at the Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles.

Fresh Patch—maker of the real-grass, disposable dog potty—promoted “Adopt a Senior Pet Month” by donating its dog potties to the SPCALA "Party on the Pier" event held at the Santa Monica pier on November 17, 2013. "We always do what we can to promote pet adoption," especially dog adoption, says a spokesman for the Fresh Patch Company. Having Fresh Patch at an adoption event really helps the sponsors showcase the adoptable dogs, says the Company, because they don’t have to worry about the bathroom needs of the dogs they are trying to place that day. Fresh Patch provides a bathroom-in-a-box so that the event can run more smoothly. The Fresh Patch Company also donates its dog potties on a continuing basis to The Best Friends Animal Society of Los Angeles to help facilitate their mobile adoption program. (http://bfla.bestfriends.org/)

November is an especially important month in the dog-friendly community because it underscores the need to adopt senior pets who are in great need of a “forever” home. According to a survey conducted by PetFinder.com—a national website for pet adoptions—senior pets are the least adoptable of all pets. (http://www.petfinder.com/) Senior pets are even less likely to be adopted than pets with behavioral problems. The typical pet spends about 12 weeks on the Petfinder website before finding a new home, but the profiles of senior pets remain there nearly four times as long. “Adopt a Senior Pet Month” is dedicated to educating people about the benefits of adopting older pets from shelters in the hope that more older pets will find their way to a good home. Senior pets offer many advantages. They are house-trained and well past the “chew-everything-in-sight” stage of puppy-hood. Because they are calmer than puppies and young dogs, they can be a good adoption choice for families who have young children. Senior citizens also seem to prefer senior dogs because it is easier to walk them and take general care of them. Senior dogs are wonderful companions.

The Fresh Patch Company says that its real-grass potty is very useful for senior dogs, who may be less adaptable to new surroundings than their younger counterparts, and whose bathroom needs may be more time-sensitive. A Fresh Patch dog potty can be close by a senior dog, 24/7, whenever a dog needs it, says the Company. According to the Company, its potty can help any dog transition from a shelter or rescue to a forever home, particularly older dogs who find new families during November’s “Adopt a Senior Pet Month.”

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/pee-pad/dog-potty/prweb11381277.htm