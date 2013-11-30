Function Point Announces New Studio J Video

Function Point Productivity Software is announcing the launch of the first in a series of new animated videos depicting solutions for managing a creative agency.

Function Point Productivity Software Inc. (functionpoint.com) has today launched the first in a series of new videos representing the services the company offers.

The new videos have been developed in collaboration with Chris Raedcher of & Associates and Illustrator Adam Rogers. They extend the fp. brand work depicting characters within a creative agency.

“It is great to finally complete the fp. brand image,” said Chris Wilson, President and Founder. “Previously, videos outlining our agency workflow software had been done with my voice over. It’s great to now have a professional presentation and one that follows the essence of who we are.”

The theme has been developed around a fictitious creative agency, Studio J. At Studio J, all staff names start with “J”: Jim the owner, Jonathon the account executive, Julie in agency new business, Jenny taking care of studio traffic management, Jordan the game-playing web developer and Jose the accountant. They all find solutions to the challenge of managing a creative agency. Even Jeff the art director appears doing time sheets. It truly is a miracle, states the narrative.

View the full length video here.

& Associates Chris Raecher had this to say of the process: "Coming up with the concept was a matter of connecting the dots: Function Point designs productivity and workflow software specifically for creative agency management. They help all the personas of a creative agency team be more efficient, more productive and, hopefully, lead a more balanced life. We wanted to speak to each potential new user, to show how Function Point would help them 'do more' in their specific agency role. So, we created Studio J. and brought it to life with six unique agency characters."

Adam Rogers, who illustrated the characters, is a sessional faculty member at Emily Carr University of Art and Design, and has numerous awards for his work.

“We have applied a fun and simple message to the serious work of managing a creative agency, said Chris Wilson, “while getting across the depth of our agency workflow solution.”

All of the videos, including versions in Portuguese, will be released over the coming weeks.

About Function Point

Function Point Productivity Software Inc. (Function Point) is a web-based software as a service (SaaS) company, and is located in Vancouver B.C.

Function Point is in business to help improve client profitability by providing a single integrated solution for managing the day-to-day challenges of running a growing creative firm. Our cloud-based, all-in-one integrated solution, fp., is specifically designed for creative agency management. Our software solution includes customer relationship management (CRM), creative agency time and job tracking, project management, workflow management, estimating and invoicing, as well as optional integration to popular accounting packages such as QuickBooks and Simply Accounting.

With users around the world, including Canada, the United States, Brazil, Singapore, Dubai, the UK, Australia, South Africa, and the Caribbean, the Company is truly international and continues to perfect its business tool for increasing agency efficiency and profitability.

The company prides itself on its best-in-class customer service, and backs everything with a 60-day, 100% money back guarantee.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/11/prweb11378371.htm