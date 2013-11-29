"Gold Rush Alaska" Teaches Investment Lessons Explains Jeff Voudrie of Common Sense Advisors, a Financial Planner in Tennessee

“Gold Rush Alaska” has drawn a multitude of fans and viewers to the Discovery Channel as watchers root for a team of rookie miners to strike it rich and re-start their American Dream. What could get lost in the beautiful scenery and sheer drama of the show are valuable lessons for investors today, according to a Jeff Voudrie, prominent financial planner in Johnson City, TN.

Investments management advisor Jeff Voudrie, president of Common Sense Advisors, says that one of the primary lessons to learn from the show is that when the team of miners put all of their proverbial eggs in one basket, disaster was just around the corner. Influenced by one of the team leaders, Jack, the miners tried to strike it rich in season one by digging to the bottom of a supposed ancient waterfall, where gold nuggets were presumably stacked one on top of the other.

Instead, the entire first season demonstrated that focusing on just one spot was a terrible move and resulted in financial disaster. Similarly, the financial planner in Tennessee says, “There is always opportunity cost associated with what we do.” As the miners dug like crazy in one “glory hole,” Voudrie notes, they used valuable “time they couldn’t spend searching in other areas for gold.” Similarly, investors who put all of their funds in a fixed return annuity, for instance, do not have the opportunity to see their money grow in other vehicles.

Voudrie argues not only for a diversified portfolio, but one that responds immediately to market shifts. He has a patented software system called the Portfolio Steward™ that minimizes client risk and spreads investment in several areas so that no one’s entire resources are chasing fool’s gold down legendary waterfalls—or investment opportunities that sound too good to be true.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Voudrie’s acclaimed book, How Successful Investors Tripled the Return of the S&P 500, draws on several other lessons that can be gleaned from “Gold Rush Alaska.” Whether or not you are a devotee of the show, Voudrie has drawn insightful lessons from it that can benefit all investors, especially those who are trying to arrange a comfortable retirement for their golden years, who can learn much from the blunders of the men on “Gold Rush Alaska.”

A financial services industry veteran with more than 20 years’ experience,Jeff Voudrie is a new breed of private money manager. Using sophisticated electronic monitoring and software, combined with his 20 years’ experience as a money manager, Jeff works with you to create a personal investments management portfolio that reflects your lifestyle goals and risk tolerance. He specializes in stable growth and prudent profits while applying a robust, patented risk management processes. When you work with Jeff, you have the security of knowing that your life savings is getting the attention it deserves.

Jeff Voudrie, a financial planner in Johnson City, TN has been interviewed by The Wall Street Journal, CBS MarketWatch, The London Financial Times and the Christian Science Monitor. He is a former syndicated newspaper columnist and the author of two ground-breaking books: How Successful Investors Tripled the Return of the S&P 500 and Why Variable Annuities Don’t Work the Way You Think They Work. He accepts a limited number of new clients in his personal investments management practice. He and his wife Julie live with their seven children in Johnson City, TN. He is heavily involved in his local church and has done missionary work in Hungary and Cambodia.

Contact Information:

Common Sense Advisors

105 Keeview Court

Johnson City, TN 37615

877-827-1463

Jeff(at)CommonSenseAdvisors(dot)com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11380183.htm