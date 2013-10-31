Graphic D-Signs, Inc. Unveils Fresh New Branding for California Cabinetry Company

The NJ advertising agency showcases the new brand identity for Holland's Custom Cabinets.

Even though they're on separate sides of the country, New Jersey-based advertising agency Graphic D-Signs, Inc. and California-based Holland's Custom Cabinets came together for a major branding effort.

Since founded in 1977, Holland's Custom Cabinets had grown a reputation for quality craftsmanship and service in the San Diego County area. However, their outward appearance did not truly reflect that in today's business age. They knew that a better brand image would help differentiate them from competitors, so they enlisted Graphic D-Signs, Inc. to bring them up to speed with a complete brand overhaul.

The agency, which has created over 700 small business brands during its 18-year existence, redesigned the entire look and feel of the master cabinet maker. A completely new logo, website, stationery, and vehicle advertising design were implemented to create the image of an almost corporate-sized company. The end result was a website that was transformed into a sales tool where potential customers could be referred to and where a sterling portfolio is showcased.

Email and phone communications fueled the collaborative process and even though the two companies never physically met, they were able to work in sync and in a timely fashion.

Such has been a major advantage that the Internet affords small businesses; the chance to level the playing field with big corporations through clever marketing and digital tactics. As consumers seek out more personable and practical services and small businesses seek out methods of differentiation, these brand makeovers seem to be a trend that's gathering momentum.

"This new brand image creates a completely different experience for prospective customers," said Dan Antonelli, president and creative director at Graphic D-Signs, Inc. "It's a much more appropriate reflection of the quality they can deliver." Antonelli's expertise in small business branding comes from a career of helping craft over 1000 brands. He details the major tips and trends he's experienced in his latest book "Building a Big Small Business Brand," available now for preorder.

Graphic D-Signs, Inc. is a full service advertising agency focused on logo and web design, advertising, marketing strategy, social media management, and branding for small businesses throughout the nation. Founded in 1995, the agency puts a focus on practical aesthetics and superior user-friendly functionality.

