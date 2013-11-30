Greek Peak Mountain Resort Opens Early

With the current weather conditions Greek Peak Mountain Resort was able invite winter enthusiasts to enjoy the start of what looks to be a great winter.

For the First time in 7 years Greek Peak Mountain Resort opens for skier and snowboarders the day after Thanksgiving for what is being called "White Friday". Yesterday saw many visitors coming to join in the excitement. Hundreds of people have already started filling the parking lot to get their turns today. The guests are getting a chance to see the the capitol investments and improvements around the resort. Among those investments; a state of the art Tuning and Repair Shop that is open for business, New Trax Pub & Grill and Visions Express Quad are expected to be open in mid December.

The current ski conditions are sunny with a 4-18inch base including 2 new inches of snow and machined groomed packed power. Tubing is expected to opening today and tomorrow. Greek Peak's Hope Lake Lodge Indoor Water Park will be hosting a $10.00 Twilight pass from Monday Dec 2nd to Thursday Dec 5th from 4pm-7pm with coupon Code TWILIGHT1.

Be sure to get your holiday gift cards for that special outdoor adventurist or spa goer today.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11381303.htm