HandShoe Mouse Announces New Arrival of the XS Version

Hippus N.V., owner and producer of the truly ergonomic HandShoe Mouse, is proud to announce the arrival of its new "baby": the extra small (XS) HandShoe Mouse, which will fully support the hand of people with smaller hands, including children.

Hippus N.V., originating from the medical faculties of two Dutch universities, has been selling the HandShoe Mouse for the past seven years with increasing success. Thousands of users all over the world have selected this ergonomic mouse, the only mouse that fully supports your hand.

The HandShoe Mouse was developed in answer to the many complaints from users of conventional or vertical mice, who were (and many still are) suffering from Carpal Tunnel Syndrome or, in general, RSI (Repetitive Strain Injury). These physical ailments are caused by the fact that people are constantly gripping the conventional or vertical mouse and hovering their fingers above the buttons of a conventional mouse. Research by several universities, throughout the world, has shown that the HandShoe Mouse not only offers support for your hand and wrist but also prevents the hovering action made by your fingers. Use of the HandShoe Mouse means your fingers rest on the Light Click buttons of our ergonomic mouse.

Until now, the HandShoe Mouse has been available in different sizes, to fit Large, Medium or Small hands.

We received many requests though, to produce an Extra Small version for adults with smaller hands, which is also suitable for children. That's why we're proud to announce the arrival of our new XS version, designed to fit a hand size of up to155 mm (6.1 inches), measured from your wrist to the top of your ring finger.

The first XS model will be a right hand wired XS HandShoe Mouse, which is expected to be available in January 2014.

The new arrival will be on display at the world's most significant ergonomic conference and exposition, the Ergo Expo in Las Vegas,December 4-6 2013.

