Hangman Joins Up With The Army and Air Force

The Army and Air Force have recruited Hangman Products to help its service men and women feel at home wherever they have to bunk. The new additions provide child safety in the Anti-Tip Kit and decorating power in the Apartment Hanger Line with its simple, safe hardware solutions for posters, framed art, mirrors and other decor.

The Exchange, the retail center for the Army and Air Force, has targeted Hangman Products’ Apartment Hanger line as a way to make life more efficient and comfortable for its service families. The products are easy to install and remove and leave virtually no mark, so are ideal for decorators who have to pack up on short notice, and often. Service men and women will be able to enjoy family photos, art, and other treasures without having to worry about repairs when they are reassigned.

The 6” Apartment Hanger, 12” Apartment Hanger, 60 Second Hanging Kit, 10’ Poster Tape and Monkey Hook (a fine hook which installs directly into sheetrock and is perfect for hanging wire) can hang just about anything sold at the Exchange, including art and mirrors, posters and pictures, and whatever decor families have brought along.

Apartment Hangers use tiny nails and foam pads to protect from scuffs and cause minimal wall damage, which can be completely restored by another Hangman product on sale at the Exchange, the Erase-a-hole touch up kit. Erase-a-hole can repair marks made by mirrors, large framed art, posters, small frames, assorted wall décor, including Monkey Hooks.

All Hangman products focus on safety, but none more so than the one designed specifically to protect children, the Furniture Anti-Tip Kit and TV Anti-Tip Kit. In the US a child dies every two weeks due to furniture or TV tip overs. Hangman’s easy-to-install steel-constructed Anti Tip Kits can prevent these catastrophes.

The project will be serviced by Innovative Sales Group.

The Anti-Tip Kit and Apartment Hanger Line will be on sale at the Exchange in time for Christmas.

About Hangman Products: Hangman Products creates hardware solutions for everyday needs. The multiple-patented Hangman Systems are carefully engineered to guarantee a safe and sturdy installation while promising to hang it level every time. Hangman’s products range from Hanging Pictures, Hanging Mirrors, Hanging Framed Art, TV/Stereo Mounts and Safety to Garage/Slat Wall and Organization. They are designed to meet the installation requirements for retailers, consumers and manufacturers. Hangman's ever-expanding line of products can handle even the most difficult projects.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11381046.htm