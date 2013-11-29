Harris Teeter Gives Shoppers Opportunity to Meet Carolina Panthers Fullback Mike Tolbert Over Lunch

Tolbert to Sign Autographs, Sample Signature Sub Sandwich, Introduce Fans to Must-Have Meal for Sack Lunch

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2013

Time: 1 – 2 p.m.

Where: Harris Teeter: Morrocroft Village

6701 Morrison Blvd

Charlotte, N.C. 28211

Interviews are available. Live shots are welcomed!

Tuesday, Dec. 10, Carolina Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert will team up with Harris Teeter to debut Tolbert’s personally designed Signature Sub Sandwich which is guaranteed to satisfy even the largest appetite.

Tolbert’s sandwich “The Major” is a must-try for Harris Teeter shoppers. For only $3.99, fans can satisfy their appetite with Tolbert’s Signature Sub Sandwich, filled with grilled chicken breast and bacon topped with white American and cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, banana peppers, jalapenos, honey mustard and ranch dressing finished with a touch of vinegar and a dash of oregano on whole wheat bread. Shoppers can also make it a lunch pack for only $4.99. The lunch pack includes “The Major” half sub and your choice of one Chocolate Chunk, Macadamia Nut, Oatmeal Raisin or Cranberry Nut Cookie and Harris Teeter Tea or Lemonade.

“The Major” will be available in the Fresh Foods Market Sub Shop in all Charlotte-area Harris Teeter stores. Tuesday only, however, Tolbert will make an appearance at the Morrocroft Village Harris Teeter to personally introduce shoppers and fans to his Signature Sub Sandwich. He will also be signing autographs.

Harris Teeter’s Fresh Foods Market offers made-to-order sandwiches daily and is proud to introduce “The Major.” Panthers’ fans should also be on the lookout for additional Signature Sub Sandwiches from their favorite players. As always, Panthers’ merchandise will be available for customers to purchase at the store.

Harris Teeter is where Carolina Panthers’ fans shop for groceries.

About Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter Inc., with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Harris Teeter Supermarkets, Inc. (NYSE: HTSI). Harris Teeter reported 2013 sales of $4.71 billion. The regional grocery chain employs approximately 25,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Tennessee, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.

